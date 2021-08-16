Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,025 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Credicorp worth $12,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 13.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Credicorp by 294.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 11.9% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 3.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAP traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $101.92. 7,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,069. Credicorp Ltd. has a twelve month low of $99.42 and a twelve month high of $169.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27 and a beta of 0.90.

Several research firms have issued reports on BAP. cut shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Credicorp in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.43.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

