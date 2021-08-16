Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Sells 230,170 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lessened its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 33.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 466,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 230,170 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned 0.15% of Hess worth $40,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hess by 254.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,298,368 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $233,393,000 after buying an additional 2,367,733 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,458,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $669,264,000 after purchasing an additional 926,040 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Hess by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,098,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,239,000 after purchasing an additional 840,161 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hess by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,579,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,526,956,000 after purchasing an additional 662,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Hess during the first quarter valued at about $46,730,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $13,386,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,272,731. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 8,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total value of $733,147.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,845 shares in the company, valued at $12,506,338.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HES traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,438. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $34.82 and a 12-month high of $91.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.52 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Hess had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.05) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is -34.13%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HES. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hess from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hess from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Hess in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.56.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

