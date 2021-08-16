Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Trims Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. cut its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 646,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 45,097 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned about 0.47% of Eastman Chemical worth $75,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,573,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,054,182,000 after buying an additional 353,242 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 251.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 454,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,064,000 after buying an additional 325,431 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 11.9% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,159,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,791,000 after buying an additional 229,348 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 55.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 525,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,865,000 after buying an additional 187,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,677,000. 81.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMN traded down $1.89 on Monday, hitting $113.81. 2,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,045. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $70.50 and a fifty-two week high of $130.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.88%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.54.

In related news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $5,188,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,381 shares in the company, valued at $30,598,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

