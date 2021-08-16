LGCY Network (LGCY) 24 Hour Volume Tops $3.16 Million

LGCY Network (CURRENCY:LGCY) traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. One LGCY Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LGCY Network has traded 20.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. LGCY Network has a market cap of $73.65 million and approximately $3.16 million worth of LGCY Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00063845 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003251 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00017156 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $446.41 or 0.00937905 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.73 or 0.00110790 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00047162 BTC.

About LGCY Network

LGCY Network (CRYPTO:LGCY) is a coin. LGCY Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,713,925,827 coins. LGCY Network’s official Twitter account is @LGCYNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . LGCY Network’s official website is lgcy.network

According to CryptoCompare, “LGCY Network began as a fork of the TRON blockchain. The essential base and functions of TRON will remain for LGCY with the major differences lying in the system of governance and the focus on community. LGCY Network implements the Libertas Protocol to the Super Representatives (SRs) system of governance. By splitting up the 27 SRs into three branches, limiting the power of each, and introducing terms to the governance system, no single large token holder will be able to gain an unbalanced amount of power. Striving for true decentralization. “

LGCY Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LGCY Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LGCY Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LGCY Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

