Lido DAO Token (LDO) 24 Hour Volume Tops $159.43 Million

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Over the last seven days, Lido DAO Token has traded down 12% against the US dollar. One Lido DAO Token coin can now be purchased for $4.38 or 0.00009498 BTC on exchanges. Lido DAO Token has a market capitalization of $107.49 million and approximately $159.43 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lido DAO Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00053998 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.81 or 0.00134024 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.29 or 0.00161091 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003971 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,951.37 or 0.99638095 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $422.03 or 0.00915094 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,185.83 or 0.06907949 BTC.

Lido DAO Token Profile

Lido DAO Token’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,539,273 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Lido DAO Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido DAO Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lido DAO Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lido DAO Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lido DAO Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.