Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Receives $4.30 Consensus PT from Analysts

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.30.

LLNW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Limelight Networks from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Limelight Networks from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

In related news, Director David Peterschmidt sold 17,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $55,260.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,041.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LLNW. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Limelight Networks by 814.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,718,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,858,000 after buying an additional 1,530,745 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Limelight Networks by 63.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,258,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,063,000 after acquiring an additional 880,192 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the first quarter worth about $2,934,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Limelight Networks by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,949,258 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,140,000 after purchasing an additional 665,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 94.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,286,848 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,054,000 after buying an additional 624,804 shares in the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limelight Networks stock opened at $2.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.93. Limelight Networks has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $7.04.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 24.06% and a negative return on equity of 22.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Limelight Networks will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

