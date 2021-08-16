Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) Short Interest Update

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 946,600 shares, a decline of 43.3% from the July 15th total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 991,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lion Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lion Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lion Group by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 33,600 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lion Group by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 95,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 49,647 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lion Group by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 52,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 28,519 shares during the period. 2.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LGHL traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,987,344. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Lion Group has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $6.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.10.

Lion Group Holding Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a trading platform in Hong Kong. The company's trading platform offers a range of products and services, including contract for difference trading, insurance brokerage, asset management, and futures and securities brokerage services for investors and institutional clients.

