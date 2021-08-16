Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 192,668 ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 192,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,000. ProShares Short S&P500 makes up 3.2% of Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC owned 0.21% of ProShares Short S&P500 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SH. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the first quarter worth approximately $8,687,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 787.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 469,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,860,000 after buying an additional 416,195 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the first quarter worth approximately $6,224,000. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 50.0% in the first quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 1,035,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,351,000 after buying an additional 345,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gunderson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the first quarter worth approximately $5,468,000.

Shares of SH traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $14.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,994,568. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.25. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 12-month low of $14.75 and a 12-month high of $21.31.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

