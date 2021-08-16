Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,368 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 54.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on MA shares. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $412.48.

MA traded down $5.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $357.10. 75,814 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,749,667. The business’s 50 day moving average is $374.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $281.20 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The firm has a market cap of $352.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.18.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

In other news, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total transaction of $23,420,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.85, for a total value of $29,208,164.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,034,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,586,588,144.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 718,419 shares of company stock valued at $273,342,263 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

