Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC owned 0.13% of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,557,000. Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 508.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,458,000 after buying an additional 42,349 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,322,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,953,000. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 11,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period.

Shares of IYM traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $134.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 920 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,126. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.55. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $94.57 and a 1-year high of $141.81.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.