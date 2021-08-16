L’Occitane International S.A. (OTCMKTS:LCCTF) Short Interest Update

L’Occitane International S.A. (OTCMKTS:LCCTF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 62.5% from the July 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LCCTF remained flat at $$3.80 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.64. L’Occitane International has a one year low of $1.54 and a one year high of $3.80.

Get L'Occitane International alerts:

About L’Occitane International

L'Occitane International SA, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets various natural and organic ingredient based cosmetics and well-being products. It offers perfumes, soaps, and fragrant products. The company also provides skincare and haircare products. In addition, it engages in the general warehousing business.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for L'Occitane International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Occitane International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.