Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,936 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 32.9% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $2,448,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.1% during the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 40,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,156,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $13,241,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 91.8% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LMT. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price target (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.87.

NYSE LMT traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $359.94. The stock had a trading volume of 46,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,764. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $99.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $376.76. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $402.38.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.79 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $387.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

