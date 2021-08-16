Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $10,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $2,448,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 40,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,156,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $13,241,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of LMT traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $360.14. The company had a trading volume of 49,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,764. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $376.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $402.38.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.79 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price objective (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.87.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.