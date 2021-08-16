Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Position Increased by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,614 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,555,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $944,253,000 after purchasing an additional 571,986 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,018,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,484,697,000 after buying an additional 546,951 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 829,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $306,435,000 after buying an additional 402,230 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $138,664,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $120,527,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price target (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.87.

Shares of LMT opened at $357.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $376.76. The firm has a market cap of $99.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $402.38.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.87%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

