Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. Increases Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,276 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COP. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 142.9% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.19.

In other news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director R A. Walker acquired 18,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

COP traded down $0.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,527,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.11. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $63.57. The stock has a market cap of $73.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.25, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.44.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS. Analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

