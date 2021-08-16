Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. Purchases 1,127 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. grew its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the quarter. Unilever accounts for about 3.4% of Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $7,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 326.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,460,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,206,000 after buying an additional 2,649,551 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,849,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,032,000 after buying an additional 2,077,342 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 113.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,502,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,438,000 after buying an additional 1,865,442 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,712,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,135,000 after buying an additional 1,477,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 202.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,398,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,092,000 after buying an additional 936,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.01 target price on Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd.

UL stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.07. 103,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,918,842. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.80. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $51.98 and a 1-year high of $63.89. The stock has a market cap of $150.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.5031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 70.32%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

