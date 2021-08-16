Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. Sells 407 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. IPG Photonics accounts for about 1.6% of Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $3,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in IPG Photonics during the first quarter worth $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 25.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $274.50 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark increased their price target on IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on IPG Photonics from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on IPG Photonics from $240.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.07.

NASDAQ IPGP traded up $0.42 on Monday, reaching $169.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,943. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 1.36. IPG Photonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $149.51 and a fifty-two week high of $262.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $202.87. The company has a current ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.10). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $371.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 3,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.05, for a total transaction of $710,389.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,960,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,462,078,651.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.07, for a total transaction of $572,182.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,856 shares of company stock valued at $7,673,214. Company insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.