Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. Takes $231,000 Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $191,123,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,326,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,349 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,187,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,310 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 61,179,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,579,894,000 after purchasing an additional 951,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,135,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,227,000 after purchasing an additional 874,165 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.36. 3,662,069 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.75.

