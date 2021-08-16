Lowe’s Companies (LOW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.93 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Lowe’s Companies to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LOW opened at $190.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.17. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $146.72 and a 12 month high of $215.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lowe’s Companies stock. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer raised Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.93.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

