LuaSwap (LUA) Price Hits $0.0724

LuaSwap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One LuaSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.0724 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular exchanges. LuaSwap has a market capitalization of $7.54 million and approximately $255,224.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LuaSwap has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00061293 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003094 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00016762 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.77 or 0.00907422 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00048018 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.66 or 0.00105181 BTC.

About LuaSwap

LuaSwap is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 214,493,354 coins and its circulating supply is 104,039,527 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling LuaSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LuaSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LuaSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

