Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Given New $450.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $400.00 to $450.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.10% from the stock’s previous close.
LULU has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $374.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.52.
Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $408.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $53.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $374.55. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $415.34.
In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,750,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total value of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,477,585.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 182.9% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 410.0% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.
About Lululemon Athletica
lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.
