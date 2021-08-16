Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Given New $450.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $400.00 to $450.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.10% from the stock’s previous close.

LULU has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $374.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $408.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $53.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $374.55. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $415.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,750,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total value of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,477,585.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 182.9% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 410.0% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

