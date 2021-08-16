Lumentum (LITE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 18th. Analysts expect Lumentum to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ LITE opened at $78.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.78. Lumentum has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $112.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $104.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Northland Securities cut their target price on Lumentum from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $534,682.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.