Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) Price Target Cut to C$15.50

Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FTMNF. Desjardins upgraded shares of Lundin Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Scotiabank cut their price target on Lundin Gold from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Lundin Gold from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.25.

OTCMKTS FTMNF opened at $9.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.71. Lundin Gold has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $11.51.

Lundin Gold, Inc is a natural resource mining company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, base, and precious metal properties. It focuses on the operation of Fruta del Norte project. The company was founded on July 25, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

