Lunyr (LUN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,155.00

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. In the last week, Lunyr has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. Lunyr has a total market cap of $559,148.63 and approximately $2,155.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lunyr coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000523 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lunyr alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00062811 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003244 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00016937 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $438.49 or 0.00942379 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.50 or 0.00110674 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00047581 BTC.

Lunyr Profile

LUN is a coin. Its launch date was March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 coins and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 coins. The official website for Lunyr is lunyr.com . The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lunyr is an Ethereum-based crowdsourced encyclopedia that rewards users with app tokens for peer-reviewing and contributing information, thus providing reliable, accurate information. The LUN tokens will be used to place ads on the platform. They function as part of the incentive system to drive contribution, peer review, and dispute and quality resolution. That platform itself is a crowdsourced decentralized knowledge base where contributors earn LUN tokens. Lunyr's mission is to develop solutions that fundamentally change the way we publish, store, and exchange information. Through the use of blockchain technology, we enable individuals to capture the world's knowledge in a medium that is ubiquitous, censorship-resistant, and immortal. “

Lunyr Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lunyr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lunyr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lunyr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lunyr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.