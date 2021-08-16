Madison Square Garden Entertainment (MSGE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($3.06) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock opened at $67.10 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.94. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a twelve month low of $63.55 and a twelve month high of $121.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 1.66.

MSGE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.67.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.02% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

