Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Sold by Green Square Capital Advisors LLC

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,986 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,590 shares during the quarter. Magellan Midstream Partners accounts for approximately 0.7% of Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 15.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,442 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 878.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. 43.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MMP has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.57.

MMP stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.07. The stock had a trading volume of 54,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.12. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $32.61 and a 1-year high of $53.85.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 42.25% and a net margin of 35.90%. On average, research analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $1.0275 dividend. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 107.03%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

