Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation operates as a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products for high-volume consumer applications. The Company operates through three key segments: Display Solutions, Power Solutions and Semiconductor Manufacturing Services. Products offered by MagnaChip through its Display Solutions segment includes source and gate drivers and timing controllers that cover a wide range of flat panel displays used in LCD, light emitting diode, or LED, and 3D televisions and displays, mobile PCs and mobile communications and entertainment devices. The Power Solutions products include discrete and integrated circuit solutions for power management in high-volume consumer applications. Semiconductor Manufacturing Services segment provides specialty analog and mixed-signal foundry services for fabless semiconductor companies. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation is headquartered in Chungbuk, South Korea. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Magnachip Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.40.

Magnachip Semiconductor stock opened at $19.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.69. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $11.57 and a 1-year high of $26.98. The stock has a market cap of $884.89 million, a PE ratio of 2.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.02.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 65.76% and a return on equity of 9.06%. On average, analysts forecast that Magnachip Semiconductor will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MX. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 178.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,575,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,606 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $18,345,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $14,558,000. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,972,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 3,595.7% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 521,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,975,000 after buying an additional 507,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

