Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF) Short Interest Down 78.2% in July

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 522,800 shares, a drop of 78.2% from the July 15th total of 2,396,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS:MAWHF remained flat at $$2.04 during mid-day trading on Monday. Man Wah has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $2.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.44.
About Man Wah
See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?
Receive News & Ratings for Man Wah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Wah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.