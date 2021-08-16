Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF) Short Interest Down 78.2% in July

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 522,800 shares, a drop of 78.2% from the July 15th total of 2,396,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:MAWHF remained flat at $$2.04 during mid-day trading on Monday. Man Wah has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $2.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.44.

About Man Wah

Man Wah Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes sofas and ancillary products. The company operates through Sofa and Ancillary Products, Other Products, Other Business, and Home Group Business segments. It offers sofas under the CHEERS brand; mattresses under the Enlanda brand; panel furniture and furniture accessories; sofas, sofa-beds, beds, armchairs, and accessories under the Fleming brand name; and chairs, smart furniture spare parts, etc.

