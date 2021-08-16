Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decline of 47.1% from the July 15th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ LOAN traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.09. 1,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,901. The company has a market capitalization of $70.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.71. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $8.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.71.

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Manhattan Bridge Capital had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 61.18%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOAN. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 5.9% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 234,994 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 13,020 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 52.1% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 7,056 shares during the period. 12.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on LOAN shares. TheStreet cut shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.

