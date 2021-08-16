Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.58

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.58 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th.

Marathon Petroleum has raised its dividend payment by 52.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Marathon Petroleum has a dividend payout ratio of 269.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Marathon Petroleum to earn $3.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.9%.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Shares of MPC stock opened at $59.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Marathon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $64.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.47.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $29.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MPC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.62.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.