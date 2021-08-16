Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $58.39

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $58.39 and last traded at $57.44, with a volume of 1815 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.70.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.78.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion and a PE ratio of 32.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $217.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.49 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 364.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 5,207.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,407,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,269 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter valued at $1,368,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter worth $225,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 656.4% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,602,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,028,000 after buying an additional 3,993,858 shares during the last quarter. 37.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

