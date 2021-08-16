Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Trading Down 7.7%

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) shares dropped 7.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.54 and last traded at $24.57. Approximately 25,085 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,688,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.61.

MQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Marqeta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.43.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.12.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Iii, acquired 296,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,999,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vitruvian Partners LLP acquired a new position in Marqeta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $602,556,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Marqeta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $252,130,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Marqeta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,750,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Marqeta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,722,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Marqeta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta Company Profile (NASDAQ:MQ)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

