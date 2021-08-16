Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV Cuts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV lessened its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,711 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 6.0% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $14,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% during the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $221.75. 1,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,700. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $222.87. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $146.88 and a 12 month high of $228.87.

