Masari Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,463.00 (MSR)

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Masari has a total market capitalization of $807,248.07 and approximately $1,463.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Masari coin can now be purchased for about $0.0517 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Masari has traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Masari alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,207.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,158.39 or 0.06835260 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $675.19 or 0.01461213 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $178.49 or 0.00386276 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.90 or 0.00151275 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $269.82 or 0.00583932 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $168.40 or 0.00364442 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006531 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.56 or 0.00325827 BTC.

Masari Coin Profile

MSR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 15,599,005 coins. The official message board for Masari is forum.getmasari.org . The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Masari is getmasari.org . Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Masari is a privacy-focused PoW cryptocurrency based on CryptoNight algorithm. “

Masari Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Masari should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Masari using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Masari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Masari and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.