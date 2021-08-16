Mason Capital Management Llc Purchases 116,500 Shares of Legato Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:LEGO) Stock

Legato Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:LEGO) major shareholder Mason Capital Management Llc purchased 116,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $1,339,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Mason Capital Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 16th, Mason Capital Management Llc sold 16,400 shares of Legato Merger stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $184,828.00.
Legato Merger stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.41. The company had a trading volume of 300,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,699. Legato Merger Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.54 and a 1 year high of $11.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.17.
About Legato Merger
Legato Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
