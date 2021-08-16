MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (TSE:MAV) Receives C$5.08 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (TSE:MAV) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$4.83.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MAV shares. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on MAV Beauty Brands from C$6.00 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Acumen Capital decreased their price target on MAV Beauty Brands from C$6.00 to C$3.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on MAV Beauty Brands from C$5.00 to C$3.00 and set a “sector peform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on MAV Beauty Brands from C$6.00 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

MAV opened at C$3.00 on Friday. MAV Beauty Brands has a one year low of C$2.90 and a one year high of C$7.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$117.70 million and a PE ratio of 14.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.88.

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company's products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, vitamins, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

