MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) PT Lowered to C$4.50 at National Bankshares

MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) had its price objective reduced by National Bankshares from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MAV. Acumen Capital cut their price target on shares of MAV Beauty Brands from C$6.00 to C$3.50 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of MAV Beauty Brands from C$5.00 to C$3.00 and set a sector peform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$4.83.

Get MAV Beauty Brands alerts:

TSE MAV opened at C$3.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.88. MAV Beauty Brands has a 12-month low of C$2.90 and a 12-month high of C$7.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$117.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93.

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company's products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, vitamins, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for MAV Beauty Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAV Beauty Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.