Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Has $282,000 Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 120.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 263.3% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 158.2% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MO shares. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MO traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.36. The company had a trading volume of 101,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,524,593. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.83 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $89.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 78.90%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

