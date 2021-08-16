Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 4.8% of Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 330,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,980,000 after purchasing an additional 7,040 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 90,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $7,002,000. Sanchez Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 173,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Shapiro LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 42,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $139.61. 526,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.37. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

