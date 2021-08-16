Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Purchases 1,120 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises 0.9% of Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,733,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,699,742,000 after acquiring an additional 8,760,458 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,148,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,402,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699,308 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 32,202,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,291,970,000 after acquiring an additional 254,300 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 39.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,553,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $962,030,000 after acquiring an additional 7,532,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,904,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $829,833,000 after acquiring an additional 409,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

NYSE PFE traded down $0.64 on Monday, reaching $47.84. The company had a trading volume of 692,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,668,189. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.29. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $48.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PFE. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.62.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.