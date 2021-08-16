Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,654 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,407,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,045,000 after purchasing an additional 50,212 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 18.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 349,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,223,000 after acquiring an additional 53,783 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 65.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 17,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 7,015 shares during the period. 89.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EME traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $119.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 581 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,050. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.42. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.69 and a 52-week high of $129.45.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.20. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 3.50%. On average, research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.13%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EME shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 25th.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

