McCutchen Group LLC Has $10.23 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

McCutchen Group LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 124,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,469 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 2.3% of McCutchen Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. McCutchen Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $10,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSV. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 382,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,398,000 after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 70,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after buying an additional 6,062 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 752,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,877,000 after buying an additional 33,829 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 22,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,957,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,081,000 after buying an additional 271,793 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.24. 15,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,887,056. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.23. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.99 and a 52 week high of $83.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

