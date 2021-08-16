Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $9.50 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lowered its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for 1.6% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $9,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,723 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 89.5% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,111,000 after buying an additional 6,554 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,588,000. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 9.8% in the second quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.72.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $240.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,807,501. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $247.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.55.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

