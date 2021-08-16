Mechanics Bank Trust Department Lowers Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,454 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 210.7% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 185.2% during the first quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 348 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Barclays upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.40.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 566,970 shares of company stock worth $101,653,310. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

DIS traded down $4.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $177.00. 185,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,886,400. The business has a 50 day moving average of $176.88. The stock has a market cap of $321.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $117.23 and a 1-year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.