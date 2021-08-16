Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 2,435 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lowered its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,435 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RSG. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 147.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,033,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997,759 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 190.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,237,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,266,000 after purchasing an additional 811,132 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 370.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 897,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,165,000 after purchasing an additional 706,837 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 9.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,355,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $631,458,000 after purchasing an additional 524,587 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 28.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,059,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,610,000 after purchasing an additional 452,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.14 price objective (down from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.93.

Shares of RSG traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $121.01. 3,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,184,301. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.18 and a 52 week high of $120.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $38.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.19.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 10.64%. Equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.75%.

In other news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $236,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at $385,206. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

