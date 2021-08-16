Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 34 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lessened its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,939,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 8,916 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,801,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 22,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,275,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BLK traded down $2.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $914.41. 2,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,328. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $880.87. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $531.39 and a one year high of $922.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.14.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.85 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

BLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Argus upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $943.17.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

