Mechanics Bank Trust Department Trims Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department cut its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,371 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 6.4% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,770 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Union Pacific by 1.7% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 5,843 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its position in Union Pacific by 282.2% in the first quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 8,286 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 6,118 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 23.8% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Union Pacific by 2.2% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 140,939 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. 72.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.50.

UNP traded down $0.56 on Monday, hitting $227.24. 18,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,805,522. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $220.43. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.50 and a fifty-two week high of $231.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.13.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

