Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 64,100 shares, a decrease of 53.9% from the July 15th total of 139,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 421,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mechel PAO by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,001,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after buying an additional 52,414 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Mechel PAO by 1,408.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 303,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 283,069 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mechel PAO by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 192,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 108,386 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Mechel PAO in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Mechel PAO during the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.22. The stock had a trading volume of 638,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,977. Mechel PAO has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $2.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.12.

Mechel PAO, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, steel, and power businesses in Russia, Asia, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, the United States, and internationally. Its Mining segment produces and sells coking, metallurgical, and steam coal; coke; chemical products, including coal tar, coal benzene, and other compounds; and iron ore and iron ore concentrates.

