Memetic / PepeCoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $7,392.00 (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Over the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded down 41.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0510 or 0.00000110 BTC on major exchanges. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $7,392.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

