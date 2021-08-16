Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.610-$1.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $308 million-$314 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $326.05 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on VIVO. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meridian Bioscience from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ VIVO opened at $20.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.43. Meridian Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $12.98 and a fifty-two week high of $30.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 23.29%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

